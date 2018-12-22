Oct. 14, 1931 – Dec. 13, 2018
A memorial service celebrating Fred’s life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 5, at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1051 N Cedar Point Rd, Coquille. Frederick Emanuel Wiebe’s “glorious ride” ended Dec. 13, 2018 at Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay, after a short illness. To all who knew him, he was a talented, ethical, honorable, caring man with a quick wit and cheerful sense of humor.
Fred was born Oct. 14, 1931 in Bessie, Oklahoma, grew up in Waka, Texas, and graduated from Perryton High School. He attended Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas for two years followed by two years at a Bible College in Oklahoma. He was a man who loved and lived his Faith throughout his life, which was reflected in his devotion to his family, friends, and community.
In 1962, Fred journeyed to Alaska, sleeping on a friend’s floor and washing dishes until he found a permanent position as a heavy equipment mechanic for the Alaska State Department of Transportation. He worked there for 20 years until he retired, at the age of 49.
In 1982, Fred married his true love, Marilou Moore. In 1986, they moved to the rolling green hills of Myrtle Point, where they built their dream home and raised cattle and corgis.
Although he never had biological children, Fred became the devoted patriarch of his new family. He spent quality time, openly loved, and instilled values and work ethic in his son, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Fred traveled extensively through Europe and Israel. Once married, he and Marilou traveled throughout the United States, and internationally to Australia, New Zealand, China, Japan, Newfoundland, Germany, Austria, Mexico, Belize, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Canada and most recently, Israel.
He was elected to serve on the Coos County Water and Soil Board, was active in the Livestock Association and served as Coos-Curry Farm Bureau President for more than a decade. In 2014, his local chapter was recognized nationally, and in 2016, Fred received the Oregon Farm Bureau Award for Distinguished Service.
A man short in stature but big in heart, Fred will be dearly missed and is survived by his loving wife, family, many friends and the farming community.
Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org or 800-227-2345.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524.
