Frederick B. Sutton
July 23, 1941 - December 24, 2019
At his request, no services will be held for Frederick J. Sutton, 78, of Coos Bay.
Fred was born July 23, 1941 in Mason City, Washington to Frederick B. Sutton Sr. and Mrs. Ruby Eastman. He passed away Dec. 24, 2019 at Monarch Memory Gardens in Brookings, Oregon.
Fred was raised in Wenatchee, Wash., attending Sunny Slope schools and Wenatchee Valley College. After enlisting in the Navy in 1964 he was stationed in Jacksonville, Florida to Navy Air Squadron VP-16. Fred worked for GTE/GTE Northwest in Oregon and Washington, retiring in Coos Bay after 30 years. He was not a guy that could sit still and kept himself busy every day. Working for his friends at Coos River Rock gave him great pleasure: He was part of a crew, he got to get dirty and muddy and he had working guys to talk to (and even yell at) every day.
Fred was very outgoing. He enjoyed car racing, golf, bowling, baseball, football, fishing, hunting and camping. As a life member of RMEF, hunting and camping were closest to his heart, he thought about it all year long and you could see the excitement build as fall approached. There was no such thing as an unsuccessful season, he may not have bagged an animal but he would be recharged and ready for the coming year. Fred and Carolyn trekked to every corner of the northwest in every imaginable kind of weather to hunt, fish or just camp and enjoyed every freezing cold wet muddy hot dry dusty perfect sunrise sunset minute of it.
Fred is survived by his wife, Carolyn Sutton of Coos Bay; sisters, Louise (Jerry) Harlow, Wenatchee, Wash., Betty (Dan) Carlson, Snohomish, Wash.; sons, Sgt. Maj. Phillip (Tina) Coble USMC Ret., Sunset, La., and Joshua Deere, Coos Bay, Ore.; daughters, Letitia (Larry) Daugherty, Bandon, Ore., Michelle (David) Young, Newberg, Ore.; and numerous nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Joyce McAlpine of Ephrata, Wash.
Fred’s wishes were that in lieu of flowers donations would be made to your favorite charity, RMEF, or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Arrangements are under the care of Myrtle Grove Funeral Service Bay Area, 541-269-2851. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
