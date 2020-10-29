January 26, 1927 - October 19, 2020
All are welcome to attend a socially-distanced memorial and remembrance for Fred P. “Bud” Simonson, 93, of Coos Bay. It will be held at the First Baptist Church on 10th Street in Coos Bay, on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 11 am, immediately following the regular Sunday service at 10 am. Cremation rites have been held under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary.
Frederick Paul Simonson was born on January 26, 1927, in Calumet, Michigan, the son of Richard Simon and JoAnna Gretta (Arvo) Simonson. He passed away on October 19, 2020 in Coos Bay, Oregon.
Fred was the youngest of 7 children and has been known as 'Bud' all of his life. His family moved to Marshfield, Oregon and Bud attended Marshfield High, graduating in 1945. He then served honorably in the U.S. Army stateside as World War II came to a close.
Returning to the newly renamed Coos Bay, Bud married Annette Atkeson on June 13, 1953. Together they started a family, raising children Curt, Craig, Jeff, and Lyn. During this time Bud started his career, becoming the youngest route salesman for the old Littrell Supply. JC Penney opened an auto service center and poached Bud to be the manager, but when corporate chose to close the location, Bud decided to stay in Coos Bay and became the sales leader at Young's Olds-Cadillac. Bud and Annette were married for 62 years. Annette passed away March 9, 2016. They were avid travelers, touring the country in a variety of motorhomes. Before retiring, Bud shared his passion for motorhomes as a salesperson at Stan Porter's RV.
Bud was active in the local Masonic Lodge, the First Baptist Church of Coos Bay, and a Cub Scout Packmaster for nine years. Extrovert Bud sang with a barbershop quartet and crooned in the ballroom at Country Roads in Yuma, Arizona, for 29 winters of rain bird living! An early adopter, Bud was also the computer guru for the residents of Country Roads, quickly establishing a popular weekly email sent to thousands entitled "Bud's BULL-etin". He married Barbara Martin on January 28, 2017.
Bud is survived by wife, Barbara; sons, Curt, Craig, Jeff and wife, Carrol; daughter, Lyn; nine grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave, Coos Bay, Oregon. 541/267-4216
