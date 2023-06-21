July 5, 1942 - January 3, 2023
Fred M. Mast, 80, of Coos Bay, Oregon, passed away on January 3, 2023. Fred had been unwell in recent years due to a complications from a stroke.
Fred was born July 5, 1942 in Coquille, Oregon to Harry Mast and Priscilla (Miller) Mast. He was the great-great-great grandson of George Abernethy, Oregon's first provisional governor.
Fred lived his entire life in Coos County. He grew up in Dora, Oregon. He attended Dora’s one-room schoolhouse and Myrtle Point Union High School. Fred belonged to the Junior Grange and Future Farmers of America.
In 1960, Fred married Peggy Leifeste and had two children, Paula and Carl. They divorced in 1977. Fred met his future wife, Susan on a blind date. They married in 1990. Fred and Susan were married for 32 years.
Fred worked for Roseburg Lumber Company for over 40 years. He retired from the North Bend chip site.
Over the course of his life, Fred enjoyed bowling, and golfing. Fred also loved cars and could identify makes and models from the 1940’s through the 1970’s. Fred was known for his fast driving especially when he would take visitors up to Dora and Sitkum.
Fred was known to be a hard worker and provider for his family. He was a true and loyal friend especially to Duane and Jerri Barzee. Fred was devastated when his lifelong friend, Duane passed away in 2006.
Fred is survived by his wife, Susan; daughter, Paula Mast Jeppesen and husband, Jim of Portland, Oregon; sons, Carl Mast of Roseburg, Oregon, John Brown and wife, Jeanine of Coos Bay and grandson, Kyle Brown of Eugene.
A Celebration of Life will be held on July 5, 2023, 2:00 pm at Pioneer Faith Church, 180 N Baxter St., Coquille, Oregon.
