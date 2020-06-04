May 15, 1935 - May 16, 2020
No services will be held or memorial at his request.
Fred J. Bussmann was born to Peter Bussmann and Alama (Tiemann) Bussmann in Petaluma, California.
He was raised on a beef cattle and chicken ranch with his three brothers and one sister. He went to Petaluma High School. He later met and married Catherine Lindley, they were married July 16, 1955. Fred was in the cattle business his whole life but decided he needed a dependable job and got into construction. He did masonry work until his retirement at the age of 45.
After retirement he decided to move to Oregon to be closer to his brothers, Pete and Ernie Bussmann. He and Cathy were missing their family and decided to start a family business. The rest of the family followed and he and his two sons started a business, "Bussmann‘s Mobile Ranch Butchering." Fred worked there for many, many years. He enjoyed talking to the customers. He also loved going to the fair and selling jerky and seeing all the 4-H and FFA kids grow up. Fred retired at the age of 82 to stay home and be with his loving wife, Cathy.
He leaves behind his loving wife, Cathy; two sons, Fred and Chris Bussmann; daughter, Heidi Bussmann; daughter-in-law, Deana Bussmann; son-in-law, Mike Gardner; grandchildren, Chris , Ridge and John Bussmann; Jamie (Bussmann) Berry; and Nick and Steven Hiley; great-grandchildren, Chance, Rudy, Lane and Luke; grandson-in-law, Chad Berry, all of Bandon; brothers, Pete and Ernie Bussmann of Sixes; sister, Deana McDonald of Canby, Calif.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Fred was preceded in death by his father, Peter; mother, Alma; and little brother, Andrew.
Arrangements are under the direction of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In