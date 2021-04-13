March 15, 1951 – April 8, 2021
Services for Fred Carleton, 70, of Bandon will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 18 at Sprague Community Theatre.
Fred was born on March 15, 1951 in Portland, Oregon to Blondel and Mary (Swan) Carleton. He died on April 8, 2021 in Springfield.
Fred grew up in Portland, and after graduating high school, he received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Portland, where he met Gina Snider. Fred and Gina were married on May 25, 1974 in Portland.
After graduating from the University of Oregon Law School, Fred joined the law office of Myron Spady in Bandon and took over the practice in 1991. In addition, Fred served as city attorney for the city of Bandon for 30 years, was on the Bandon School Board for many years, and was a multi-year member of the Bandon Rotary Club.
Besides being committed to serving his community, and more importantly to him, Fred was a devoted husband and father. He was noted for embracing life, which included such things as hiking, camping, kayaking, and always buying too many books to fit into his suitcase.
Along the way, hiking accidents, camping excursions, and creative mischief were his constant companions. He could turn a dull situation into a New Year’s Eve party in Times Square. Please share your own adventures and/or mishaps with Fred at www.westrumfuneralservice.com.
Fred is survived by his wife, Gina of Bandon; daughters, Tiah Beautement of South Africa and Tara Peakes of San Francisco; sons, John Carleton of Bandon and Andrew Carleton of Boston; brother, James Carleton of Portland; and sister, Patricia Cooper of Mill Creek, Washington. He also leaves behind six beautiful grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom have many, many stories of their grandpa/Uncle Fred.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jack Carleton; and sister, Ann Carleton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service — Bandon Chapel, 541-347-2907
