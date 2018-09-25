Sept. 20, 1945 - Sept. 19, 2018
Frank Graves, 72, of Fountain Hills, Ariz., passed away Sept. 19, 2018. A true “man of the world”, Frank was born Sept. 20, 1945 in Middleton, Nova Scotia and called the San Fernando Valley, Monterey Bay, Eugene and North Bend, and ultimately Arizona, all his beloved homes.
A man dedicated to community service and civic responsibility, Frank served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Traverse after earning his diploma at Pacific Grove High School. He was a volunteer fireman for 10 years in North Bend, where he raised his family on the beautiful Oregon coast. He was an active volunteer with the Lion’s Club, the Navy League, and UFW.
Frank was an active adventurer travelling with his family. He enjoyed cooking, skiing and most importantly, spending time with family and friends.
Frank leaves behind the love of his life, Maryanne, married for 47 years, filled with love, happiness and joy. He had three children, Kathleen, Susan and Aimee; and two grandchildren, Eric and Valerie. He also left behind a community who loved and adored him, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and friends.
In lieu of flowers, Frank would’ve appreciated donations to the Shriners Hospitals for Children. Services will be private. Arrangements by Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary.
Leave a loving comment on the online obituary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In