Frank A. Neely
August 25, 1951 – October 7, 2019
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Frank A. Neely, 68, of North Bend, will be held on at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 20, at the North Bend Chapel, 2014 McPherson Ave., with close friend Calvin Higgins presiding. Private cremation rites were held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay. A private family urnside will be held at Port Orford Cemetery at a later date.
Frank was born on Aug. 25, 1951 in Roseburg, Ore., to Edward G. Neely and Olive G. (Cole) Neely. He passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 7, 2019 in Roseburg.
Frank graduated from Pacific High School and attended college in Ashland. He grew up in Sixes and Port Orford. He spent 50 years working in the woods as a timber faller. He enjoyed coaching youth sports, watching sports and being active in his community. He was a supportive husband, father and grandpa. His hobbies included fishing, hunting and playing poker. He was loved dearly and will be missed by many.
Frank is survived by his wife, Kathy Neely of North Bend; son, Lane Neely of Coos Bay; daughter, Heather Neely of Eagle Point; stepson, Michael Garcia of North Bend; stepdaughter, Michelle Briones of North Bend; and grandchildren, Logan, Parker, Gavin, Brody and Ethan.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Olive Neely; and his son, Cody Neely.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
