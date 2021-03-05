Frances "Fran" Capehart

September 23, 1929 – February 28, 2021
Frances “Fran” Jeanne Capehart, 92, of Coquille, passed away February 28, 2021 in Coquille. Fran was born September 23, 1929 in Lawrence County, Missouri. Fran was extremely well known throughout Coos County. For many years Fran served as the Coos County Veteran’s Service Officer (February 1973 through June 1994) and she served on the Coquille City Council for 16 years (2001 through 2016).
Fran was the consummate community spirit, if there was a fundraiser, community organization project or someone was in need of support, Fran was there to help. She was Coquille Rotarian of the Year in 2015 and a longtime member. She was a member of the Coos County Fair Board, helped coordinate the annual pie baking contest and in some years she provided the first place prize of an oven. In 2015 she was the Grand Marshall of the Coos County Fair. She assisted the Coquille Police and Fire Departments with planning and participating in the Annual Shop with Heroes and the National Night Out. The River Walk and the Carousel for Coquille were two of her favorite projects. She was a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary Post # 965 and she held various Local, District and State level VFW offices. She was known for attending all veteran holidays, crocheting lap afghans, making Christmas stockings, placemats and cookies for veterans. She was also active in the VFW scholarship program. Fran was a Lifetime member of the Coquille Valley Hospital Auxiliary and participated in fundraisers, bake sales and the annual Coquille Community Christmas dinner. She was also a supporter of Point-Man-Ministries and Brian’s Home. One of Fran’s most favorite activities was supporting the Miss Coos County / Miss Teen Coos County Scholarship Program as a supporter and donor. She was also a SWOCC Nursing Scholarship program supporter. She was married to Richard “Dick” Capehart on July 26, 1975. She and Dick loved going on trips with their Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
Fran was preceded in death by her husband, Coos County Sheriff’s Captain Richard Capehart Ret., in 1987; and her son, Edward Allen in 2020.
Fran leaves behind a daughter, Cassandra Martinez; a son, Michael Mustain; half-brothers, Doug Richards and Jim Richards; brother-in-law, Bill Jacobson; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at Myrtle Crest Memorial Gardens at 2:30PM on Saturday March 13th, 2021
The graveside service will be live streaming on Emmanuel Baptist Church Coquille Facebook page.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In