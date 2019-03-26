Oct. 14, 1925 – March 12, 2019
Cremation rites have been held for Frances Elizabeth Dibble, 93, of Coos Bay. Inurnment will be at Ocean View Memory Gardens under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary.
Frances was born Oct. 14, 1925 in Tillamook, Ore., to Swiss immigrants Frank and Josephine (Hurliman) Von Euw. She passed away March 12, 2019 in Coos Bay.
Raised on a dairy farm in Tillamook, Frances graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in 1943. She married Terence “Ted” Dibble in 1945, and they moved to the Barview area of Coos County, where Terence had family.
Frances was a homemaker, raising their children and supporting her husband in their business ventures, including the construction and management of several commercial buildings in the Empire and Coos Bay areas.
Frances is survived by a son, Terence Dibble and Ann Werner; daughters, Sandi Stevens and Dennis, and Lisa Smitasin; grandchildren, Kyle Stevens and Florence, Chad Stevens and Heather, Phoebe Smitasin Whalen and Brandon, and Chloe Smitasin; great-grandsons, Soann and Mattis Stevens, Jackson and Milo Stevens, and Orlin and Rune Whalen; and sister, Agatha “Shorty” Duncan.
Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Terence; daughter, Teresa; son-in-law, Woodie Smitasin; and siblings, Josephine Brown, Marie Mayer, Agnes Van Loo and Clem Von Euw.
As Frances was an avid reader who valued the importance of public libraries in the community, memorial contributions in her name may be made to the Coos Bay Public Library, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay, OR 97420.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 541-67-4216.
