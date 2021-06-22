March 19, 1941 – June 16, 2021
A memorial service was held on Thursday, June 24, 2021 for Foy A. Fields, 80, of North Bend at Shoreline Community Church in North Bend with Pastor Michael J. Barnard presiding. A private family inurnment was held at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Coos Bay.
Foyle A. Fields went home to be with the Lord on June 16, 2021. Born and raised in Appalachia, Virginia by his adoring parents, Bessie and Lawrence Fields, Foy grew up the oldest of 4 children. Graduating from Appalachia High School in 1959, he went on to serve in the United States Air Force. While stationed in North Bend, Oregon he met his soul mate for life whom he married on October 11, 1962.
As a radar repairman he served his country for 4 years. Foy graduated from the University of Oregon and Oregon State with a Bachelor of Science majoring in Physics and minors in math and education, and continued on to achieve a Master’s Degree in Education. Foy taught a total of 32 years between the schools of South Eugene, Sandy and North Bend High School. His interest was in higher education, the future of the students, and in the late 80’s was selected with the honor of Vocational Teacher of the year.
When Foy retired from teaching in 2002, he and his wife, Nancy enjoyed the free lifestyle by sightseeing all over the states and snow birding between Yuma, Arizona and North Bend, Oregon. He enjoyed playing golf, hunting, fishing and visiting family. Foy had an amazing heart to help people better themselves and was always there to protect and bless those around him.
Foy is survived by his wife of over 58 years, Nancy Fields; his sons, Owen and his wife, Wanne, and Pat and his wife, Miae; daughters, Pam and Carrie and her husband, Caleb; nine grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and brother, Tom.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theoworldlink.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
