Forrest “Rosy” Clyde Rosenberry

November 6, 1935 – April 14, 2021
Langlois resident Forrest “Rosy” Rosenberry passed quietly in early hours of April 14, 2021 at the Sacred Heart hospital in Springfield. His daughter Edwina was by his side holding his hand as he took his last breath.
Rosy was born in St. George, Utah and moved to the Oregon coast in the early 50’s. Though he has lived in many of the little towns in the area he settled in Langlois in the early 60’s. When he and Emma purchased a small house on some land where they started running a little farm, with cows, goats, chickens, and geese. They worked hard to clear the land of all the shrubbery, and they planted a large vegetable garden among a row of apple trees.
Rosy also worked at the “Western States” plywood mill as a foreman for many years until it closed in 1975. He was quite a handyman and had already mastered the art of plumbing, so he made that his lively hood and was quite successful at it.
In 1999 Forrest and Emma purchased “Pitches” the well-loved tavern in downtown Port Orford. In 2015 there was a fire that destroyed the bar, but in a few years later, Emma created Pitches East on the other side of the street, and that ran until the day she died in 2020.
Forrest never really got to experience an empty nest, as his home was always full of his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, and many who just adopted them.
Forrest is survived by his children, Steven Rosenberry, Mitchell Rosenberry, Darrell Rosenberry, Regina Hackney, Edwina Rosenberry, Rebecca Vierra, and Jeffrey Rosenberry; his grandchildren, Maudie Bryant, Gracie Rosenberry, Claire Rosenberry, Sara Stathathos, Sara Rosenberry, Mandy Krake, and Aaron Willings; and several great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his lovely wife of 55 years, Emma Rosenberry who died in October of 2020.
A service was held on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the First Community Church, 2025 Jackson Street in Port Orford.
