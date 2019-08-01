Jan 4, 1930 -July 30, 2019
Forrest Glenn Reynolds, 89, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Lower Umpqua Hospital with his family by his side after losing a fight to cancer.
Forrest was born on January 4, 1930 in Vernonia, Oregon to Albert and Florence Reynolds. He attended all 12 years of school in Vernonia. Following high school graduation, he was drafted into the US Army and served honorably for two years. He married Maxine Mayo in February 1954, and two daughters joined the family; Barbara and Betty. Maxine passed away in August of 1970. He eventually met and married Virginia Maier on October 5, 1973, she passed away in 2014. Forrest spent his working career at International Paper Company, he retired after 42 years. He loved volunteering at the local food pantry, which he did for years.
Forrest is survived by his two daughters; Barb Richardson and Betty Lyons; their husbands, and seven grandchildren. He is further survived by two great grandchildren.
Viewing will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Dunes Memorial Chapel, burial at Reedsport Masonic Cemetery will follow. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 4:00 pm at Reedsport Church of God.
