February 11, 1927 – October 11, 2020
Forrest D. “Frosty” West, 93, passed away Sunday morning, October 11, 2020 at the Life Care Center in Coos Bay. He was born in Yakima, Washington, on February 11, 1927, but lived his entire adult life here in Coos Bay. He was married for 70 years to Alberta “Bert” West, who passed away in 2015.
Frosty was a local business owner and jazz musician. His businesses included Bay City Glass and Crawford Doors in Coos Bay, and Frosty’s Yogurt Shop in North Bend. Frosty served in the U. S. Navy during WWII, stationed at Mare Island in Vallejo, California. Frosty was the leader of the Coos Bay Clambake traditional jazz band, which performed locally and at regional jazz festivals in the Pacific Northwest. He was a founding member of the local Clambake Jazz Festival held here in Coos Bay in late-March each year.
He is survived by two brothers, Otis West, of Reedsport, and Lance West, of Pounding Mill, VA. He also leaves behind his son, Craig West, of Gold Hill and daughter, Marcia Stewart-Warren, of Coos Bay. He is survived by nine grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. A private memorial service will be held for family and friends.
Cremation rites have been held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Myrtle Grove Funeral Service-Bay Area. 541-269-2851. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
