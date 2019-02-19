Nov. 25, 1924 - Feb. 7, 2019
Florene "Flo" Louise Curran was born Nov. 25, 1924, on the Texas Plains, to Floyd and Mary Callis. She died Feb. 7, 2019, in Coquille, the last of her immediate family.
The Callis family lived in Corvallis where in the winter of 1943, Jim, her future life love had come to help with the arrival of his niece, Terry. They were soon an item and when Jim was drafted, she promised to wait for him. During that time, she worked at a hospital as a part-time janitor and nursing assistant.
After Jim came home, they were wed Dec. 13, 1945. Jim worked in the Coos Bay Post Office until the postmaster insisted he go to college.
Back in Corvallis, Flo worked in the botany department, where she typed the field notes for Helen Gilkey's, "Plants of Oregon" and other works by botanical researchers.
When Jim was hired to teach in Coquille, Flo worked at Ralphs Ice Cream Parlor and opened the store in Bandon.
In 1957, Jim volunteered to be manager of Coos Curry Teachers Federal Credit Union, but Flo kept the books and communication.
By 1961, she bought and managed a bar and restaurant in Myrtle Point, only to lose it in the depression of 1962.
Recovery again came when she catered luncheons for the Kiwanis, Lions and Rotary clubs at the Coquille Community Building.
By 1967, they felt secure enough to build the Lamplighter Motel, which Flo managed. So she could have more time to spend with her active children, they sold the motel. While there, she made the outfits for the Bandon cheerleaders and chaperoned dances and bus trips.
Flo and her sister-in-law opened a ladies apparel shop in Coquille, which also fell into recession following the closure of the Georgia-Pacific facility. Shortly after that, she went to work as payroll clerk for Coos Curry Electric, a position she held until retirement.
In Bandon she'd been introduced to golf and in all the years until her 90's she and Jim played all through the West Coast and Hawaii. They won many tournaments together.
After retirement, they had a place in Yuma, Ariz., where she had friends both there and in Mexico. She got to wade and swim in tropical seas in the Caribbean and South seas.
Ninety four years ago, this beacon of light, love and beauty had risen out of the dust to bring joy and caring to whomever she would meet on the great adventure.
Flo is survived by her husband, Jim Curran; five children, Jan and Jennie of Coquille, Ann and Jim Schroeder of Duval, Wash., and Jim and Patti of Bandon, Peggy and Dan Neal of Eugene, and Bill and Tiffany of Springfield; and foster son, Robert Timmons of Eugene.
