Florence Shirley Kellum

June 24, 1927 – January 7, 2021
Florence Shirley (Farmer, Harms, Watson) Kellum, 93, passed away January 7, 2021 in Coos Bay, Oregon. She was born June 24, 1927 in Oakland, Oregon.
Florence was raised on the Jesse Clayton Homestead Ranch in Tyee, Douglas County, Oregon. She was a life member of the Order of the Eastern Star and a member of the Daughters of the Nile, Oakland Chapter. Her grandfather, CW Farmer, was a Texas Ranger and a member of the Cherokee Strip Cowpunchers Association.
Florence worked as a bookkeeper at a construction company and as a bookkeeper and seamstress at The Sewing Bee in Roseburg and Coos Bay. She was a great seamstress and loved to sew, go fishing, crabbing, clamming and hunting.
Florence married Bobby B. Kellum on February 7, 1968. They were married 52 years and lived in Coos Bay.
Florence is survived by her husband, Bobby B. Kellum; daughter, Sherill Ann Shorey and husband, Patrick; son, James William Watson and wife, Mylene; stepson, Mike Kellum and wife, Daniela; stepdaughter, J.J. Kellum; stepson, Shannon Kellum; stepson, Vince Kellum; niece, Pixie Murphy; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Free Farmer; mother, Franklynn Elisabeth (Curtis) Harms; stepfather, William R. Harms; sister, Franklynn Elisabeth (Farmer) Fitch; niece, Peggy Sue (Fitch) Davis; and first husband, James K. Watson.
There will be a celebration of life held at a later date.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
