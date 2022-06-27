July 12, 1931 – May 15, 2022
A memorial service for Florence Moon will be held July 19, 2022, at 11:00 am at the Myrtle Point First Christian Church. Lloyd Pounds will officiate.
Florence Jo Ann Russell was born July 12, 1931 in Klamath Falls, Oregon, to Edward and Jennie Russell joining three older siblings, Lorraine, Wilma and Wayne. She spent her childhood in the Medford area where she attended several schools. In 1945 the family moved to a Myrtle Point dairy farm.
Florence graduated from Myrtle Point High School in 1950. She was 90 years old when she passed away in Myrtle Point on May 15, 2022.
She was active in Youth Group at church and met her future husband there. After graduating, Ed Moon and Florence were married June 17, 1950 and were happily married for 71 years.
Florence initially worked as a bookkeeper for Moon’s Hardware. In 1962 she was hired as a secretary at Maple School. She eventually worked at Spruce School, Myrtle Crest and the High School. She retired in 1992 after 30 years with the School District.
She was a member of the Housewives of 42. This was a group of women from the local area who rode in buses to Salem where they petitioned the legislature to improve Highway 42.
Florence joined the Myrtle Point First Christian Church in 1946 and served her Lord in many capacities. She was active in Women’s Ministry, taught Sunday school, worked with Youth Group, was a counselor at Little River Christian Camp and served as the church Treasurer for many years. In 1970, Ed and Florence helped start the Faith Promise Missions Program. This program is still going strong and has raised over $1,000,000 for missions around the world. Florence was the treasurer of the mission’s program for 45 years. She was also a member of various Women’s Bible Studies throughout the years.
In 2000, Ed and Florence joined Gideon’s International. Florence served in the Auxiliary where she supported the work of the Gideon’s through prayer and handing out Testaments.
Florence loved to sew and quilt, work in the flower garden, reading and enjoyed family camping trips. She did not hunt but liked going on hunting trips with Ed where she could work on craft projects. After their retirement, Ed and Florence were also able to take several trips around the United States and Canada.
Florence was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Lorraine Smith and Wilma Hanscom; and brother, Wayne Russell. She is survived by her husband, Ed; daughter, Susan and Richard Reiss of Myrtle Point; son, Steven and Dorothy of Ocean View, Hawaii; grandson, Justin and Jenny Moon of Roseburg; great grandchildren, Caden and Addyson Moon; step-grandchildren, Christine Buckner, Bob Reiss, Neal Vaught and Luke Vaught; sister-in-law, Mary Russell; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations in her name to: Myrtle Point First Christian Church Missions, PO Box 545, Myrtle Point, OR 97458 or Gideon’s International, PO Box 622, Coquille, OR 97423.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524.
