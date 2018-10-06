March 15, 1939 – Oct. 2, 2018
A short graveside service will be held for Fernando "Fred" Lanuza at 10 a.m., Monday Oct. 8, at Sunset cemetery, all are welcome. Fred Lanuza, of North Bend, passed away the evening of Oct 2, 2018. He is already missed immensely by his family.
Fred was a husband, dad, grandpa and friend to many throughout his time here. He was a simple man of few words, and showed those that got to know him that he was generous, humble and always willing to help. Fred grew up in Los Angeles, Calif., where he met and married Edith May. Fred was a standout basketball player, a Marine reservist, had a postal career that spanned 30 plus years, before they retired to Coos bay, where he was able to spend the next 24 years, playing tennis, swimming, taking care of his family and still enjoying life. Fred was healthy and lived a long loving life.
Fred also participated in volunteer work as an ombudsman and various other areas that helped people out.
Fred is survived by his wife, Edith; children, Eddie, Craig and Kalena, and Sabrina; as well as his grandchildren, which he loved very much, Jake and Ikaika.
