Jackie E. Campbell, 82, of Rapid City, South Dakota, died Saturday, January 28, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home of Rapid City, South Dakota
Joan Marie Wofford, 87, of Coquille, passed away January 30, 2023 in Coquille. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
David John Bryan, 84, of Coos Bay, passed away January 24,2023 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Reverend James L. Bigelow, 80, of North Bend, passed away on January 30, 2023 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Terri L. Bell, 78, of Lakeside died January 31, 2023 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
John Raymond Griggs, 71, of North Bend, passed away on January 31, 2023 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Judy D. Gilfillan, 76, of Troutdale, OR passed away on January 24, 2023 in Myrtle Point. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Avenue, Coos Bay. 541/267-4216.
Lisa Hoskinson, 59, of Coos Bay, passed away January 25, 2023 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Avenue, Coos Bay. 541/267-4216.
Claude “Sud” Kelley, 60, of North Bend, passed away on January 29, 2023 in North Bend. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Avenue, Coos Bay. 541/267-4216.
William E. Burnett, 95, of Lakeside, passed away on January 31, 2023 in Portland, Oregon. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Avenue, Coos Bay. 541/267-4216
