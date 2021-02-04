Anthony Damian Calandrino, 61, of Coos Bay passed away January 28, 2021 in Springfield. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Lori Ann Edwards, 65, of North Bend, passed away on February 1, 2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
James D. Shannon, 74, of North Bend, passed away on January 28, 2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Thomas S. Morgan, 85, of Bandon, died February 1, 2021 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In