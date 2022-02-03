Paul E. Vos, 87, of Kasilof, Alaska, formerly of North Bend, passed away January 27, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory. 907-283-3333.
Cindi L. Shorb, 59, of Powers, passed away January 29, 2022 in Powers. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Robert K. McReynolds, 87, of Coos Bay died January 28, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Thomas E. Hainline, 85, of Coos Bay died January 13, 2022 in Coos Bay. Private burial was held at Sunset Memorial Park, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Iris Arnold, 98, of Bandon, died January 31, 2022 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
Gary Grant Ekker, 70, of Bandon, died January 31, 2022 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
