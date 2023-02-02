Curt L. Lunstroth, 58, of Myrtle Point died January 25, 2023 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Jeri-Louise Hazel Jerin, 58, of Coos Bay, passed away January 23, 2023 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Norma "Lee" L. Raugust, 95, of North Bend, passed away on January 26, 2023 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

Daniel Ray Dollins, 57, of North Bend, passed away on January 26, 2023 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.

Audrey Irene Castle, 88, of Coos Bay, passed away January 28,2023 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Lucy Mary Cleveland, 72, of Coos Bay, passed away January 30, 2023 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Elizabeth "Beth" R. Scott, 87, of Coos Bay, passed away on January 26, 2023 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.

Tammy E. Reiter, 57, of North Bend, passed away on January 25, 2023 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.

