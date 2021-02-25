Celebration of Life for Doy Fults, 79 of Arago, will be at 2:00PM on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at the Bandon Christian Fellowship, 1190 Face Rock Drive, Bandon, OR . Online condolences may be shared at www.westrumfuneralservice.com Arrangements under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524
