Celebration of Life for Doy Fults, 79 of Arago, will be at 2:00PM on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at the Bandon Christian Fellowship, 1190 Face Rock Drive, Bandon, OR .  Online condolences may be shared at www.westrumfuneralservice.com Arrangements under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524

Tags

Email Newsletters



Load comments