Stanley E. Perry, Jr, 81, of Bridge, died February 18, 2021 in Bridge. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Myrtle Point Chapel. 541-572-2524
John “Jack” Ardle McMahon, 84, of Bandon, passed away February 16,2021 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Geraldine Tipton Adamec, 74, of North Bend died February 17, 2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Thomas A. Dierks, 71, of Coos Bay, passed away on February 19, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
David Spillers, 61, of Coos Bay, passed away on February 19, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Jessie Marie Hall, 96, of Myrtle Point, died February 21, 2021 in Myrtle Point. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service -Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524
Shirley H. Richards, 85, of Coos Bay died February 21, 2021 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Viola M. Steege, 93, of Coos Bay died February 22, 2021 in Coos Bay. Services will be held at a later date. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Paul Henry Wuerth, 88, of Coquille passed away February 17, 2021 in Coquille. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Arlene J, Campbell, 81, of Lakeside, passed away February 21, 2021 in Lakeside. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Viola Siestreem, 95, of Coos Bay, passed away February 22, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Richard A. Bales 69, of Coos Bay died February 23, 2021 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In