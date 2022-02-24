A celebration of life for Nora Jane Schnaible, 69, of Lakeside, will be held at 1 pm, Saturday, February 26, 2022 at the Bastendorff Beach Park Gazebo, 63377 Bastendorff Beach Road in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
A celebration of life for Dora "Doty" Sue Hargrove, 60, of Coos Bay will be held Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 12:00 PM at Tugman State Park Gazebo. Please RSVP to katiekite00@gmail.com Cremation rites have been held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
