James L. Moore, 75, of Coquille, died February 18, 2022 in Coquille. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Coquille, OR
Betsy Henry, 62, of Myrtle Point, died February 16, 2022 in Myrtle Point. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Myrtle Point
Loretta F. Andrews, 95, of Coos Bay, passed away on February 18, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Peter Braguine, 81, of Lakeside, passed away on February 17, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Gwendolyn Burns, 84, of Charles Town, West Virginia (formerly of Coos Bay), passed away February 12, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home, 256 Halltown Rd, Harpers Ferry, WV 25425.
Jonathan K. Carpenter, 57, of Coos Bay, passed away on February 20, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Muriel Jean Proett, 82, of Coos Bay, passed away February 19, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Kay Alyse Anderson, 61, of Coos Bay, passed away February 19, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
James L. Wells, 76, of Coos Bay died February 21, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Don L. Taylor, 65, of Coos Bay died February 18, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Johanna M. Warner, 66, of North Bend, passed away on February 21, 2022 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Sarah L. Williams, 73, of Coos Bay, passed away February 18, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Victor Castro, 70, of Coos Bay, passed away February 13, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
G. Rachel Phillips, 66, of Coos Bay, passed away February 20, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Edward Lewis, 61, of Coos Bay, passed away February 17, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Denise J. Chaves, 82, of Salem, (formerly of North Bend) passed away February 21, 2022 in Salem. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Bobby Jo Hayes, Sr., 84, of Coos Bay, passed away February 22, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
