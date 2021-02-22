Beverly Ann Hempstead, 72, of Bandon, passed away February 16, 2021 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Robert D.L. "Bob" Anthony, 74, of Coquille, died February 17, 2021 in Coquille. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
Patricia “Pat” Johnson, 78, of Coos Bay, passed away February 5, 2021 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Alvin “Sonny” Moss, 84, of Coos Bay, passed away February 11, 2021 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
William Adams, 80, of Coos Bay, passed away February 11, 2021 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Geraldine Train, 84, of Broadbent, of Coos Bay, passed away February 12, 2021 in Broadbent. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Rocky Hollingsworth, 61, of Coos Bay, passed away February 14, 2021 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
David Misseres, 66, of Bandon, passed away February 16, 2021 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
David Westlake, 79, of North Bend, passed away February 14, 2021 in Portland. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In