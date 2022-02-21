A graveside service will be held for Leslie J. Smith Jr., 93, of Tualatin, formerly of Coos Bay, on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery, 63060 Millington Frontage Road in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
A celebration of life for Nora Jane Schnaible, 69, of Lakeside, will be held at 1 pm, Saturday, February 26, 2022 at the Bastendorff Beach Park Gazebo, 63377 Bastendorff Beach Road in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Private family services will be held for Marcia C. Oliva, 75, of Coos Bay. Arrangements under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
