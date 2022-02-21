Leslie J. Smith Jr., 93, of Tualatin, formerly of Coos Bay, passed away on February 16, 2022 in Tualatin. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.

