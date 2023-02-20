Christine Mary Howard, 98, of Coos Bay, passed away February 9, 2023 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Alvin "Al" B. Socia Jr., 94, of North Bend, passed away on February 9, 2023 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Bruce L. Harlan, 94, of Coos Bay died February 9, 2023 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Robert Montgomery, 88, of Bandon, died January 22, 2023 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
Nancy E. Wilton, 94, of Bandon, died January 27, 2023 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
Jason J. Reed, 68, of Coos Bay, passed away on February 12, 2023 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Dora A. Snook, 89, of Coos Bay died February 2, 2023 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Ralph J. Dearth, 81, of Coos Bay died February 4, 2023 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Emily Ashworth, 90, of North Bend died February 13, 2023 in North Bend. Cremation rites are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Dixie Ellen Howell, 71, of North Bend, passed away February 14, 2023 in Reedsport. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Tommy E. Crawford, 80, of Coos Bay, passed away February 7, 2023 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites have been held under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Philip S. Nelson, 80, of North Bend, passed away on February 15, 2023 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North; Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
