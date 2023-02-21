Bill H. Harter Jr., 79, of North Bend, passed away on February 2, 2023 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Sarah Shapley Burrows, 87, of Coos Bay, passed away February 5, 2023 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
William L. Sexton Jr., 94, of North Bend, passed away on February 6, 2023 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Gregory Randolph Hoover, 68, of Baker City, Oregon, passed away on February 8, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Gray's West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, www.grayswestco.com
Christine Mary Howard, 98, of Coos Bay, passed away February 9, 2023 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Alvin "Al" B. Socia Jr., 94, of North Bend, passed away on February 9, 2023 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Bruce L. Harlan, 94, of Coos Bay died February 9, 2023 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Maurice Harris, 45, of Coos Bay died February 14, 2023 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Myrtle Grove Funeral Service-Bay Area. 541-269-2851. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
William "Bill" John Jansen, 70, of Oregon City, formerly of the Bay Area, passed away February 14, 2023 in Oregon City. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Duane J. De Jong, 78, of Coos Bay, passed away on February 16, 2023 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Clyde G. Hill, 73, of North Bend, passed away on February 16, 2023 in Portland. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Gladys Irene Olsen, 95, of Coos Bay, passed away on February 17, 2023 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Gary S. Barnes, 76, of North Bend, passed away on February 19, 2023 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Craig Bowers, 71, of North Bend, passed away on February 19, 2023 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
