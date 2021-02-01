Carol A. Fish, 80, of North Bend, passed away January 24, 2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Bonnie Byrd Hawthorne, 80, of Coos Bay, passed away January 23, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Myrtle Grove Funeral Service- Bay Area, 541-269-2851 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Judith Lorraine Christiansen, 80, of Eugene, formerly of Coos Bay, passed away January 26, 2021 in Springfield. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
