A memorial mass for Eva Marie Reis, 92, of Coos Bay, will be held at noon, Saturday, February 20, 2021 at St. Monica Catholic Church, 357 S. 6th Street in Coos Bay with Father Robert Wolf, officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Tags
- Maxine Lucille Wood
- Bend
- Celebration
- Christianity
- Arrangement
- Care
- Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
- Chapel
- Lois A. Poole
- Coos Bay
- Crematory
- Architecture
- Rite
- Cremation
- Boys & Girls Club Of Southwestern Oregon
- Ursula Anna Hull
- Buckley C. Baker Sr.,
- Francis J. Simon
- Worship
- Catherine J. Baldwin
- Anthony E. Betts
- Hull
- Funeral Director
- Mortuary
- Ethnology
- Direction
- Memory
- Oregon
- Death Notice
- Barbara Quilhaugh
- Coquille
- Myrtle
- Schroeder Funeral Service
- Rose M. Cannon
- Bandon
- Amling Schroeder Funeral Service
- Lorna A Jewell
- Alfred Layne
- Pass Away
- Donna M. Baker
- Kingman
- Harry V. Laughlin Jr.
- North
- Harold R. Bettencourt Ii
- Jeannie L. Ring
- Corvallis
- Assisted Living
- Anna Marie Wilson
- Albany
- Bay Area
- Nelson
- Gordon Piburn
- Ronald A. Davis
- Troy A. Oaks
- Herman Roy Bartlett
- Lower Umpqua Hospital
- Richard D. Hopkins
- Pend
- Alice Regene Carew
- Joseph Coleman
- Ronald W. Grenier
- Fort
- Dustin J.
- Mark Alistair Gray
- Philip J. Gray
- Ruth Esther Fairchild
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Now
Articles
- Coquille’s new bookstore is set to help library
- As I See It: Coast Guard Rescue
- Coos Art Museum hosts quilt exhibits
- The World's E-edition for 2-19-21
- Lakeside City Council declines to expand ATV route, could send to May ballot
- NB motel could become COVID isolation space
- Oregon's extended benefits end due to dropping unemployment rates
- Spike strips stop Highway 101 elude
- South Coast school districts optimistic about graduation rates
- American Legion Post 34 needs a new building
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In