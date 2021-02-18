A memorial mass for Eva Marie Reis, 92, of Coos Bay, will be held at noon, Saturday, February 20, 2021 at St. Monica Catholic Church, 357 S. 6th Street in Coos Bay with Father Robert Wolf, officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Tags

Email Newsletters



Load comments