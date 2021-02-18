David Richard Hardin, 72, of Coos Bay, passed away February 10, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Robert James Neeley, 54, of Coos Bay, passed away February 9, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Ocean View Memory Gardens Cremation & Burial Service, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Carole June Arquette, 82, of Coos Bay, passed away on February 10, 2021 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
James Duane Radford, 51, of Coos Bay, passed away February 11, 2021 in Coos Bay. If you are a relative, friend, or have any information regarding Mr. Radford, please contact Ocean View Memory Gardens Cremation and Burial Service, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Doy Fults, 79, of Arago, died February 12, 2021 in Arago. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524
Carroll Wayne Hendrix, 78, of Lakeside, passed away on February 12, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Billie Leona Lewis, 78, of North Bend, passed away on February 14, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Charles A. Allender, 94, of Coos Bay died February 14, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Myrtle Grove Funeral Service-Bay Area. 541-269-2851. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Reggie E. Purvis, 83, of Coos Bay died February 13, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
David Allen Boice, 83, of North Bend passed away February 13, 2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Richard A. Douglas, 61, of North Bend died February 16, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
