Carolyn Smith, 81, of Coos Bay, passed away February 10, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Margaret Triplett, 93, of North Bend, passed away on February 11, 2022 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Marcia C. Oliva, 75, of Coos Bay died February 13, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.xom
Kristine A. Reese Day, 54, of Carlsbad, CA, formerly of North Bend, died February 12, 2022 in Carlsbad. Local arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Victor Castro, 70, of Coos Bay, passed away February 13, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Donald C. Carter, 91, of Coos Bay, (formerly of Gold Beach) passed away February 14, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Bill L. Rantz, 80, of Coos Bay, passed away February 12, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
