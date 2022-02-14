A Celebration of Life will be held for Lynnelle Ann Kummelehne on Monday, February 28, 2022, 3:33 pm PST at the Restoration Worship Center 89 N Ave NE Bandon, OR 97411.
A visitation for Timothy W. Martin, 70, of Coos Bay who died February 9, 2022 in Coos Bay will be held Wednesday, February 16, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Coos Bay Chapel; 685 Anderson Ave. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 PM at Ocean View Memory Gardens 1525 Ocean Blvd. NW Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
