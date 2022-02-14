John M. Logan, 87, of Bandon, died February 8, 2022 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
Bernard F. Hoff, 84, of North Bend, passed away on February 9, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Catherine L. Donals-Hensley, 83, of North Bend, passed away on February 9, 2022 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Dawn Star Potter, 62, of North Bend, passed away February 8, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Gary Michael Polacek, 61, of Coos Bay, passed away February 6, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Margaret A. Schwarm, 86, of Coos Bay, passed away February 8, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
E. Afton Hayes, 82, of Coos Bay, passed away January 28, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Brian DeOs, 67, of Coos Bay, passed away February 7, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Lillian Virginia Hager, 99, of Coos Bay (formerly of Florence), passed away January 28, 2022 in North Bend. Cremation Rites and inurnment at Pacific Sunset Cemetery in Florence are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Terry Lee Handsaker, 68, of Coos Bay, passed away February 9, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In