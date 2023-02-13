Terry F. Allman, 79, of Coos Bay died January 29, 2023 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Bill H. Harter Jr., 79, of North Bend, passed away on February 2, 2023 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
William L. Sexton Jr., 94, of North Bend, passed away on February 6, 2023 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Sarah Shapley Burrows, 87, of Coos Bay, passed away February 5, 2023 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
