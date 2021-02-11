Richard F. Newton, 65, of Coos Bay, passed away January 25, 2021 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Diana L. Page, 81 of North Bend, passed away February 1, 2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Debra Jean Stevens, 67, of Bandon, passed away February 3, 2021 in Bandon, Oregon. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Patrick J. Murphy, 66, of Coos Bay, passed away February 3, 2021 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Clifford J. Thomas, 85, of Coos Bay, passed away February 4, 2021 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Steven “LJ” Theibault, 71, of Lakeside, passed away February 4, 2021 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Patricia L. Johnson, 78, of Coos Bay, , passed away February 5, 2021 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Jeremy A. Bruseau, 44, of North Bend, passed away on February 5, 2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Shad S. Ebinger, 49, of North Bend, passed away on February 8, 2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
