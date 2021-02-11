Richard F. Newton, 65, of Coos Bay, passed away January 25, 2021 in Coos Bay.  Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Diana L. Page, 81 of North Bend, passed away February 1, 2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Debra Jean Stevens, 67, of Bandon, passed away February 3, 2021 in Bandon, Oregon.  Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Patrick J. Murphy, 66, of Coos Bay, passed away February 3, 2021 in Coos Bay.  Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Clifford J. Thomas, 85, of Coos Bay, passed away February 4, 2021 in Coos Bay.  Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Steven “LJ” Theibault, 71, of Lakeside, passed away February 4, 2021 in Coos Bay.  Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Patricia L. Johnson, 78, of Coos Bay, , passed away February 5, 2021 in Coos Bay.  Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Jeremy A. Bruseau, 44, of North Bend, passed away on February 5, 2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

Shad S. Ebinger, 49, of North Bend, passed away on February 8, 2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

 

