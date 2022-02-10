A memorial service will be held for Dorothy Ann “Dottie” Dunham, 89, of Coquille, Oregon at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at the Emmanuel Baptist Church, 282 West 6th Street in Coquille Oregon.  Pastor Kelley McCormick will officiate.  Inurnment will follow at Myrtle Crest Memorial Gardens.  Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

What is the best Valentine's Day gift?

You voted:

The World's Latest E-Edition

Email Newsletters

Load comments