A memorial service will be held for Dorothy Ann “Dottie” Dunham, 89, of Coquille, Oregon at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at the Emmanuel Baptist Church, 282 West 6th Street in Coquille Oregon. Pastor Kelley McCormick will officiate. Inurnment will follow at Myrtle Crest Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
