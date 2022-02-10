David L. Main, 72, of Coos Bay died February 3, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Sidney Lee Vail, 66, of Coos Bay, passed away on February 4, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Michael J. McCrackin, 75, of Reedsport, passed away on February 1, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Bruce Edward Nickson, 92, of Coos Bay, passed away February 6, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Wanda I. Walton, 59, of Coos Bay, died January 29, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites and inurnment will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Gloria M. Littrell, 87, of Central Point, passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022 in Medford. Arrangements are in care of Conger-Morris Central Point Chapel 541-664-3361 www.congermorris.com
Carla A. Lathrom, 69, of Coos Bay, died February 5, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory with inurnment at Sunset Memorial Park Mausoleum, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Kenneth Waldemar Pederson, 86, of Coos Bay, passed away February 5, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Michael J. Prugh, 65, of Coos Bay died January 25, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites have been held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Kim Ballou, 67, of Coos Bay, passed away on February 5, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Earl Frederick Struck, 85, of North Bend, passed away February 7, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Howard V. Douglas, 92, of Coos Bay died January 24, 2022 in North Bend. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
