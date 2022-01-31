A Mass of Christian Burial for Josephine A. Nelson, 83, of Portland, formerly of Charleston, will be held Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 1:00 PM at St. Monica Catholic Church 357 S. 6th St. Coos Bay. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park Mausoleum, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel.  541-267-3131. www.coosbayarerafunerals.com

