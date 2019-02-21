Friday, Feb. 22
Jerome “Jerry” R. Abbott, chapel funeral service, , 2 p.m., at Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. Viewing will precede the service from 12 to 1 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 23
Susan H. Dixon, celebration of life, 11 a.m., at the North Bend Chapel, 2014 McPherson Ave.
Sunday, Feb. 24
Bruce Roy Latta, celebration of life, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at the North Bend Community Center, 2222 Broadway Ave. in North Bend.
Saturday, March 16
McKenna Ann Schneider Praus, celebration of life, 2 p.m., at the North Bend High School Gymnasium.
