Saturday, February 15, 2020

Mary Margaret Muenchrath (Kelley) - 79, of Coos Bay, A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Feb. 15, 2020 at Saint Monica’s Catholic Church in Coos Bay, Ore. The family has requested that any donations in the memory of Mary Margaret Muenchrath can be made to Little Theater on the Bay, 2100 Sherman Avenue, North Bend, Oregon 97459 (libertytheatere.org).

