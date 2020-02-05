Saturday, February 15, 2020
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Mary Margaret Muenchrath (Kelley) - 79, of Coos Bay, A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Feb. 15, 2020 at Saint Monica’s Catholic Church in Coos Bay, Ore. The family has requested that any donations in the memory of Mary Margaret Muenchrath can be made to Little Theater on the Bay, 2100 Sherman Avenue, North Bend, Oregon 97459 (libertytheatere.org).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In