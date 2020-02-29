Saturday, February 29, 2020
Blake Crane - 16, of Coos Bay, A memorial service will be held at 3 pm, Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Marshfield Baseball Field, weather permitting. If it’s raining, the memorial will be moved to the Harding Gymnasium adjacent to the field. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267 -3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
June E. Peterson - of North Bend, Memorial service will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Avenue in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Ralph D. Olson - 77, of North Bend, A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 14th at Harmony United Methodist Church, 123 Ocean Boulevard in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of the North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
