FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2020

James Joseph Hillar - 91 of Coos Bay, A funeral mass will be held at 11 am, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at the Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 2250 16th Street in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.

Saturday, February 29, 2020

Blake Crane - 16, of Coos Bay -  A memorial service will be held at 3 pm, Saturday, February 29 at the Marshfield Baseball Field, weather permitting. If it’s raining, the memorial will be moved to the Harding Gymnasium adjacent to the field. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

