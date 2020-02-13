{{featured_button_text}}

Saturday, February 15, 2020

Linda Lee Fults - 76, of Arago, A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at the Bandon Christian Fellowship, 1190 Face Rock Drive.

