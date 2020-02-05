Saturday, February 8, 2020
Linda "Lyn" Phillips-Maine - 69, of Coos Bay, A celebration of life potluck will be held starting at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 8, at Madison Street Community Church, 417 Madison St. in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Jim Seeley – 77, of Bandon, A celebration of Jim’s life will be held from 2-5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort.
Saturday, February 15, 2020
Alma Strain – 92, of Coos Bay, A celebration of life will be held for her from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at the power squadron building in Charleston, Ore.
Melodi Elaine Douglas – 59, of Coos Bay, A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave, Coos Bay. She passed away Jan. 16, 2020 in Gilbert, Arizona. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 541-267-4216.
Saturday, February 22, 2020
Randy Z. Rema – 62, of North Bend, A Celebration of life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at Shoreline Community Church, 2151 Clark St. in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
