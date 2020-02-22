Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Ray Lee Lowery - 79, of Reedsport, passed away at home on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. Viewing will be held on Feb. 26, 2020 from 1-2 p.m. followed by a funeral service at Dunes Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow the service at Reedsport Masonic Cemetery. A reception will follow the burial at Bedrocks Pizzeria in Reedsport. Arrangements under the direction of Dunes Memorial Chapel.
Friday, February 28, 2020
Elizabeth Mickelson - 89, of North Bend, A public visitation will be held from 10-5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, at the Chapel. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Saturday, February 29, 2020
Elizabeth Mickelson - 89, of North Bend, A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at the North Bend Chapel, 2014 McPherson Avenue.
Barbara (Bobbi) Anette Burley Manning - 70, formerly of North Bend, A ceremony of life will be held at Sunset Cemetery at noon on Saturday Feb. 29, 2020.
Blake Crane - 16, of Coos Bay - A memorial service will be held at 3 pm, Saturday, February 29, at the Marshfield Baseball Field, weather permitting. If it’s raining, the memorial will be moved to the Harding Gymnasium adjacent to the field. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
