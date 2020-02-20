{{featured_button_text}}

Friday, February 28, 2020

Elizabeth Mickelson - 89, of North Bend, A public visitation will be held from 10-5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, at the Chapel. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

Saturday, February 29, 2020

Elizabeth Mickelson - 89, of North Bend, A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at the North Bend Chapel, 2014 McPherson Avenue. 

